KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Update

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

KKR traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $69.50. 2,937,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,317. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.