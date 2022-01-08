KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KLA were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $13,020,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $416.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.86.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.