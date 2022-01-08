Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 25.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

