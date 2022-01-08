Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.3% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $379.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.26. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.