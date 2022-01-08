Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $125.84 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 20.5% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

