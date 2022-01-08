Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $55.52.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

