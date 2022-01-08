Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 11,121 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,121 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 40.0% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 771,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

HBI stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

