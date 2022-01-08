Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 5,396 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

MDYV stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

