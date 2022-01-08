Kristin Sverchek Sells 8,857 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $358,543.74.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 22.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $669,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $3,415,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

