KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

