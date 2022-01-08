Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Price Hits $0.0239

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $226,980.70 and approximately $4,720.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

