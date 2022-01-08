Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.56. Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,452 shares of company stock worth $1,830,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 261,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,681. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.36. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.