L & S Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

L & S Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

