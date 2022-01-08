L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $177.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.88 and a 1 year high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

