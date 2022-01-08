L & S Advisors Inc Sells 370 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $48.96 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.