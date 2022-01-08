L & S Advisors Inc Takes $442,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total transaction of $842,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,050. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC opened at $164.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.52. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $191.35.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

