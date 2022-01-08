L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

NYSE:ROK opened at $335.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

