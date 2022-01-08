La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.29. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $792,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

