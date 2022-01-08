Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.49 Per Share

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.92.

TSE:LIF opened at C$38.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.13. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.10 and a 52 week high of C$50.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$74.71 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.21%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

