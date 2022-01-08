Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 63.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $669.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $663.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.97.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

