Lambda (LAMB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $692,689.00

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $692,689.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

