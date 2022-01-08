Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Raised to GBX 850

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 825 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.45) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.12) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.45) to GBX 900 ($12.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.30) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 782.14 ($10.54).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 777.40 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 738.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 714.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 600.09 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 789.61 ($10.64). The firm has a market cap of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.89%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.09), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($433,887.09).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

