Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,172 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 631,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 80,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $401,589.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock worth $659,299. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

