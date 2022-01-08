Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $446.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

