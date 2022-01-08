Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lessened by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Lear worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $187.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.13.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

