Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

LMND stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.65. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $188.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lemonade by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

