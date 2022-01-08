Lendefi (LDFI) Reaches Market Cap of $897,228.95

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $897,228.95 and approximately $5,123.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.93 or 0.07378771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.47 or 0.99671966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

