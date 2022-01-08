LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $133.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.51. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in LGI Homes by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.