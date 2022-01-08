Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,769,795 shares of company stock valued at $112,807,614 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

