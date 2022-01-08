Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.35 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $66.35 million and $6.93 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00006441 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00081805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.96 or 0.07398394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,885.13 or 0.99770355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

