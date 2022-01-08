LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.53.

LPTH stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

