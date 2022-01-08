Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating and set a C$102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$75.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$116.56.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.82 billion and a PE ratio of -23.39. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of C$44.60 and a 1 year high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

