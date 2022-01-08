Limoneira (LMNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.34. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $277.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

