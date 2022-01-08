Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 8,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

In related news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 709,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,714. The company has a market cap of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 339.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

LCTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.