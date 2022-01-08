Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $7.34 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $1,321.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,224.25 or 0.99718000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,362,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

