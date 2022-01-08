Lobstex Hits One Day Volume of $41,031.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.05 million and $41,031.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,999,051 coins and its circulating supply is 22,923,625 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.