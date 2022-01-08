Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $360.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.