Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Up 3.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) shares shot up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

About Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

