Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Trading Up 3.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 11,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Loncor Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.