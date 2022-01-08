London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has GBX 9,300 ($125.32) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 8,600 ($115.89).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSEG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £110 ($148.23) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($119.80) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a £103 ($138.80) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($134.75) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,284.29 ($125.11).

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,068 ($95.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,889.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,488.32. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,502 ($87.62) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($134.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer bought 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,680 ($90.01) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($450,074.11). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.49) per share, with a total value of £85,032 ($114,582.94).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

