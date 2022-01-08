Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $849.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

