Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.62 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In related news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.