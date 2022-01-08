Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,703,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,204,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,996,000 after buying an additional 172,374 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $610.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $660.68 and a 200-day moving average of $716.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.