Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

