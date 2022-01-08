Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,914,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush increased their price target on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $365.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.31. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $142.32 and a 1-year high of $370.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

