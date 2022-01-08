Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $723.93 million, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

