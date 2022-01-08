Lossless (LSS) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC on exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $27.27 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lossless has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.