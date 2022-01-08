Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as high as $0.49. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 19,695 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

