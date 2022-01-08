Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $41.56 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Yamana Gold worth $41,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 130.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,686,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,792 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 418.9% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 151,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth $52,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

