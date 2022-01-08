Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $31,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

